Ramsay-Générale de Santé posted a stable net loss attributable to the group of €54m for 2024-25, with the increase in lease depreciation expenses and debt costs offset by higher EBITDA.



The private hospital group's EBITDA rose 1.7% to €621m, despite a €53m decline in subsidies and other public funding in France and sector inflation that remains underfunded by governments.



Its revenue increased by 4.7% to €5.2bn, supported by higher activity volumes and the acquisition of the Cosem primary care centers in June 2024. Revenue growth stood at 2.7% LFL.



In line with its position in recent years, the Board of Directors unanimously decided not to propose a dividend distribution for the financial year ending June 2025 at the next AGM.