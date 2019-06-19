Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

randstad north america : chief human resources officer jim link to share top methods for managing younger employees during xpertHR webinar.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:10am EDT

Atlanta - June 19, 2019

who

Jim Link, chief human resources officer, Randstad North America.

what

During the webinar titled, 'Top Methods of Managing Younger Employees.,' Link will discuss global trends impacting the way companies manage their workforces and how management styles must shift to accommodate a growing workforce of millennial and Gen Z workers.

when

The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 2:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m. EST.

where

This is a virtual event.

details

Given the projections that Gen Z will make up 36 percent of the global workforce by 2020, it is imperative for business leaders to learn the best ways to communicate with younger workers. In this 60-minute webinar, Link will discuss how to harness the potential of the next generation in the workforce and how your organization can identify top attraction and retention drivers amidst the changing landscape.

Topics to be addressed include:

  • the importance of in-person communication and collaboration
  • the biggest financial concerns
  • changing racial demographics
  • effective engagement strategies

  • For more information, and to register for the webinar, visit XpertHR's registration page.

    about xpertHR

    Part of RELX Group, XpertHR is the world's leading provider of HR compliance tools and best practice guidance, serving 6,000 companies around the world that employ tens of millions of employees. These employees benefit from knowing their company partners with XpertHR to ensure they are being treated fairly and in line with employment regulation. This benefits the employees, their families and more broadly, the communities in which they live and work.

    about randstad

    Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

    Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

    # # #

    media contacts

    Madison Southall
    1-954.308.6213
    madison.southall@randstadusa.com

Disclaimer

Randstad North America Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 14:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aEXPLAINER : Who pays Trump's tariffs, China or U.S. customers and companies?
RE
10:16aEXPLAINER : U.S.-China trade war - the levers they can pull
RE
10:10aOil declines as inventory data counters hopes for trade deal
RE
10:10aRANDSTAD NORTH AMERICA : chief human resources officer jim link to share top methods for managing younger employees during xpertHR webinar.
PU
10:09aSONGWE : We need to tackle Africa's energy challenge with urgent, bold and ambitious agenda
PU
10:08aU.S. trade representative says expects to meet with China's vice premier ahead of G20
RE
10:06aMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
10:05aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Grinds Toward Records As Investors Await Crucial Fed Decision
DJ
10:01aDigital Asset Redemption to Utilize Zero Hash Settlement Service to Facilitate BTC Loans
GL
09:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil declines as inventory data counters hopes for trade deal
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Indigo Partners to acquire 50 A321XLR jets from Airbus
4Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS Plans Viacom Bid, Renewing Merger Push -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About