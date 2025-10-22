Randstad shares fell nearly 8% in Amsterdam after its quarterly results were released. The Dutch group posted net income of €83m for Q3, down 22% y-o-y.
Adjusted diluted EPS (before depreciation, integration costs, and exceptional items) came in at €0.68, compared with €0.70 a year earlier, a decline of 3%.
Revenue amounted to €5,810m, down 3% on a reported basis and 1% on an organic basis, penalized by the decline in activity in Northern Europe, despite 2% growth in Asia-Pacific.
Adjusted operating income (underlying EBITA) reached €191m, down 3% (-8% on an organic basis), with a stable margin of 3.3% of revenue. Free cash flow declined by 12% to €244m.
Financial leverage (excluding IFRS 16) stood at 1.6x, compared with 0.9x a year earlier, in line with the increase in net debt to €1,220m at the end of September.
Our 'Partner for Talent' strategy, focused on operational excellence, digitalization, and cost discipline, has enabled us to make significant progress during the quarter, CEO Sander van 't Noordende said.
Randstad reports that the beginning of October is in line with Q3 trends. The group anticipates a slight sequential increase in gross margin in Q4 and slightly higher operating expenses.
Randstad N.V. is the world's No. 1 of human resources services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- placement of operational staff (65.7%): primarily staff in industry, hospitality, call centres, commerce, specialised professions, etc.;
- placement of professional staff (16.4%): in the fields of accounting, finance, human resources, engineering, medicine, life sciences, etc.;
- digital staffing (11.7%);
- services (5.7%): primarily assistance to companies and recruiters in human resources matters;
- other (0.5%).
At the end of 2024, the group had 2,410 branches worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (12.5%), Germany (6.8%), Belgium and Luxembourg (6.4%), Northern Europe (5.8%), France (14.9%), Italy (9.2%), Spain and Portugal (7.8%), Southern Europe (7%), North America (19.7%) and Asia/Pacific (9.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.