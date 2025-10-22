Randstad shares fell nearly 8% in Amsterdam after its quarterly results were released. The Dutch group posted net income of €83m for Q3, down 22% y-o-y.



Adjusted diluted EPS (before depreciation, integration costs, and exceptional items) came in at €0.68, compared with €0.70 a year earlier, a decline of 3%.



Revenue amounted to €5,810m, down 3% on a reported basis and 1% on an organic basis, penalized by the decline in activity in Northern Europe, despite 2% growth in Asia-Pacific.



Adjusted operating income (underlying EBITA) reached €191m, down 3% (-8% on an organic basis), with a stable margin of 3.3% of revenue. Free cash flow declined by 12% to €244m.



Financial leverage (excluding IFRS 16) stood at 1.6x, compared with 0.9x a year earlier, in line with the increase in net debt to €1,220m at the end of September.



Our 'Partner for Talent' strategy, focused on operational excellence, digitalization, and cost discipline, has enabled us to make significant progress during the quarter, CEO Sander van 't Noordende said.



Randstad reports that the beginning of October is in line with Q3 trends. The group anticipates a slight sequential increase in gross margin in Q4 and slightly higher operating expenses.