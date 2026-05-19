Rapid Nutrition advances Australian project

The company, which specializes in science-based nutrition brands, has unveiled an update regarding its strategic Australian project first announced on April 23.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/19/2026 at 02:01 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Rapid Nutrition has successfully completed its due diligence process, and the final customary procedures related to the transaction are progressing toward completion within the coming weeks.



This transaction is expected to expand the company's footprint in its domestic market while immediately strengthening its product offering through access to more than 89 leading third-party nutrition and wellness brands, complementing and supporting the growing visibility of its flagship proprietary brands.



The deal is also anticipated to bolster the ongoing expansion of Rapid Nutrition's e-commerce platform through a broader range of market-recognized wellness products, as well as new opportunities for customer relationship development.



As previously stated, management believes the transaction could support approximately AUD 5 million in additional annualized revenue opportunities within the group's expanded operating ecosystem.