The market capitalization of rare earth producers MP Materials and Lynas Rare Earths has skyrocketed since the United States adopted an openly interventionist economic policy to counter China's influence.

In July, the US government took a decisive step by announcing that it would acquire a direct stake in MP Materials, amounting to approximately one-sixth of its capital. The news sent the Las Vegas-based producer's share price soaring, despite the fact that it had only generated losses until then.

This federal support comes with a guarantee from the Department of Defense to purchase all the magnets produced by the group's future 10X plant at prices that are supposed to ensure the project's economic viability. Naturally, cynics will smile at the sight of a government supported by such vocal critics of "socialism" adopting all the codes of a planned economy.

In Australia, the world's leading producer outside China, Lynas Rare Earths, is taking advantage of this context to raise A$750 million on the market at record valuations, with plans to expand its presence in the United States. The group intends to integrate the downstream segment of the value chain by directly acquiring manufacturers of permanent magnets, which are primarily used by arms manufacturers.

These developments represent a major coup for Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, who holds equal stakes in Lynas and MP. By coincidence, the mining and agricultural magnate is a personal friend of Donald Trump and has often been compared to him in terms of both her style and her political leanings.

To launch its Seadrift project, Lynas hopes to reach an agreement with the Pentagon that is similar in every respect to the one enjoyed by MP Materials. Discussions are underway, and it is easy to imagine the influence Gina Rinehart is wielding to get the right messages across to the White House. Judging by the evolution of Lynas' market capitalization, its co-shareholders have absolute confidence in its success.

The Australian group, traditionally cautious in its expansion strategy but accustomed to well-sequenced fundraising, has recently accelerated the pace with $1.5bn in investments planned between 2023 and 2025. This effort has depleted its cash reserves, making its recent capital increase inevitable.

Valued at nearly A$13bn, the group has been posting negative cash flows since the end of the pandemic, illustrating the persistent economic challenges facing the sector if left to the laws of the free market. MP Materials was in a similar situation in all respects before the providential boost from the federal government.

Despite their name, rare earths are anything but rare. They are found in abundance in the Earth's crust and are not particularly expensive to extract: it is their refining that remains extraordinarily costly, complex, and polluting.