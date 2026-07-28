Donald Trump has made independence in critical minerals a national security priority, having set January 1, 2027 as the cutoff for Chinese purchases for defense. The only problem is that five months before the deadline, US mines and refineries are unable to meet demand.

To understand what is at stake, you have to distinguish between two steps. Pulling an ore out of the ground is one thing. Processing it (refining it) into a usable product, for example the magnets used in weapons, cars and computers, is another, far more complex task. The US has reserves for most of the 60 minerals deemed critical, but it has lost the expertise in how to process them: no tungsten produced since 2015, no tantalum since 1959. That's precisely the link in the chain where China has made itself indispensable. It currently controls over 80% of global refining. To convey the economic scale of the issue, the IEA warns that $6,500bn in global manufacturing output would be threatened if Beijing restricted its exports.

A wide gap between political and industrial ambitions

In 2025, US demand for the most common magnet reached about 48,000 tons, while domestic production covered only 300 tons (with a year-end target of 5,000 tons). Despite tens of billions of dollars injected by the Pentagon into nearly 150 companies (MP Materials, Energy Fuels, Ucore, Phoenix Tailings, etc.), projects are running into three obstacles: the technical complexity of refining, prices kept low by Chinese subsidies that make US projects barely profitable, and, above all, timelines measured in years. Several key plants are not expected to open until 2028, 2029 or even 2030.

Facing this wall, Washington is adjusting its strategy. Even as it tightens the rules, the administration launched in February "Project Vault", a $12bn plan to build stockpiles of minerals, even if that means buying them "anywhere in the world", including from China. This pivot toward stockpiling is angering US miners, who are calling for real orders rather than imports, while partnerships with South Korea and Japan are being considered as a transitional solution.