Rasan Information Technology Company's been on a strong run, with its stock climbing alongside solid earnings, mainly powered by its fast-growing motor leasing business. However, rising geopolitical tensions are increasing economic uncertainty, market volatility and financial pressures in the region, which could make execution more challenging henceforth.

Published on 06/08/2026 at 04:56 am EDT - Modified on 06/08/2026 at 06:12 am EDT

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Financial Sector Development Program has turned the region into a more dynamic and rapidly developing fintech market.

In addition, Mordor Intelligence, a market research firm, sized the Saudi Arabia's fintech market at USD 3.2bn in 2026, growing at a 13.5% CAGR to reach USD 6.1bn by 2031. That pace means companies operating in insurance, payments, and digital brokerage face a market that nearly doubles within five years.

Amid this backdrop stands Rasan, a Saudi-based insurtech and fintech platform that runs digital marketplaces across motor insurance, motor leasing, health insurance, and a small but growing set of newer financial products.

Leasing takes the wheel

Over Q1 26, Rasan delivered its highest ever revenue, which more than doubled to SAR 261m (+117% y/y) from SAR 121m.

Motor leasing carried the quarter, mainly driven by steady revenue from last year’s clients, rather than a big spike in new customers during this quarter. Motor retail also helped, mostly due to higher premiums and stable policy volumes. The mix is shifting fast toward leasing, which now makes 47.1% of revenue, so growth is getting more concentrated.

Following the trend, net profit rose 193.3% y/y to SAR 88m from SAR 30m, mainly because the business scaled efficiently. Depreciation stayed low, so most of the operating profit flowed through to the bottom line.

Cash flow is where things get messy. CFO fell to SAR 26.9m from SAR 84.1m despite higher profits, dragged down by a big jump in receivables. In simple terms, the business grew faster than it converted sales into cash. FCF dropped sharply to SAR 15.6m from SAR 75.9m, mostly driven by CFO.

Priced to cruise?

At SAR 154, the stock price has climbed 91.8% over the past year and is sitting close to its 52-week high of SAR 155.9, so expectations are clearly high. Its FY 26e P/E fell to 32.9x from 35.6x last year, which looks like some cooling in valuation, although that’s mostly earnings catching up to the price.

The consensus pretty much likes the stock, with 4 out of 5 analysts buyers, with their average target price of SAR 159.9 implying just 3.9% upside potential. That’s a narrow gap, suggesting that the easy gains are likely behind it.

From here, the stock probably needs continued strong execution to justify where it’s trading, rather than just relying on momentum.

Caution ahead

Rasan is clearly executing well, although the easy part may be over. Growth is leaning more on existing customers, and cash is not keeping pace with profits. That gap matters. If collections stay slow or growth slows even slightly, the story could lose some shine quickly. Ongoing Middle East tensions are creating economic uncertainty, tighter liquidity, and uneven demand across the region. That could mean slower payments, cautious spending, and tougher growth ahead. If things remain volatile, even a strong business like Rasan could feel the pinch quickly.