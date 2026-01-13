Rising chip costs test the resilience of an unlikely hardware success.

Raspberry Pi was initially aiming to make computing cheap and accessible, especially for education. Over time, that mission quietly expanded. What began as a small board for hobbyists has grown into a supplier of embedded computing for industrial customers, from factories to infrastructure. By 2025, the company was shipping millions of units a year and generating profits that would once have seemed implausible for a product associated with classroom tinkering.

Its latest year-end trading update suggests that this transformation is still under way. Adjusted EBITDA for the year to December 2025 is expected to exceed market forecasts, reaching at least $45m, more than 20% higher than in 2024. Unit shipments totalled 7.6m for the year, with profitability strongest in the second half. Yet the numbers come with a caveat: the company's future is increasingly tied to the volatile global market for memory chips.

From classroom curiosity to industrial supplier

Raspberry Pi's early success rested on simplicity and scale. Cheap components, a standardised design and a loyal community allowed it to grow steadily through the 2010s. The pandemic years then exposed weaknesses in global supply chains, but they also nudged the firm closer to industrial clients, who value long-term supply agreements and predictability.

By 2025, roughly 70% of demand came from industrial and OEM customers. This shift has improved margins and reduced reliance on the cyclical education market. It has also encouraged Raspberry Pi to behave more like a conventional semiconductor business, building inventory buffers and managing supplier relationships carefully. These habits partly explain why profits in late 2025 were stronger than expected.

Still, scale brings exposure. As Raspberry Pi has grown, it has become more sensitive to movements in input costs - especially memory.

Memory prices and uncomfortable trade-offs

The sharp rise in LPDDR4 DRAM prices since late 2025 reflects forces far beyond Raspberry Pi's control. Memory manufacturers have diverted capacity towards AI data centres, where margins are higher and demand is booming. Smaller buyers are left facing higher prices and, in some cases, limited availability.

Raspberry Pi has responded pragmatically. It has qualified new suppliers, redesigned some products with less memory, and raised prices to protect margins. About a third of its products are insulated from the problem because they use no DRAM or older LPDDR2 chips held in inventory. These measures should support growth in the first half of 2026, when the company expects shipments and profitability to improve year on year.

Beyond that, visibility fades. Management is open about the uncertainty surrounding memory pricing and supply in the second half of 2026. The risk is not just higher costs, but customer resistance to further price increases. Raspberry Pi's low-cost reputation, carefully built over a decade, could be tested.

Optimism tempered by caution

Equity analysts reflect this mixed picture. Jefferies notes that second-half results were well above forecasts despite rising DRAM prices. Analyst Janardan Menon sees a healthy outlook for the first half of 2026, but warns that uncertainty over memory availability clouds the second half.

Peel Hunt strikes a slightly more upbeat tone. The broker highlights that FY2025 adjusted EBITDA and net cash both exceeded expectations, and argues that the first-half results show strategic progress.

Investors appear unconvinced for now. Shares fell 8.9% on the day of the update, reflecting unease about what lies beyond the near term.





