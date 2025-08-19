The publication of the latest US inflation data has reinforced expectations of a rate cut at the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting, scheduled for September 17. The burning question is whether the easing will be 25 or 50 basis points. However, beware of a backlash.

As you know, the stockmarket loves interest rate cuts. You could even say that it has fed on them for decades. The injection of liquidity initially leads to inflation in financial assets and then, later on, to inflation across the board. However, the latest figures on price increases published in the US have reassured the financial community: the CPI came in slightly lower than expected at 2.7% (against an estimate of 2.8%), sending equity indices higher. But this is the tree that hides the forest.

A closer look reveals some discordant notes. While short-term rates (2 years) fell when the CPI was announced, long-term rates rose. Why? The core CPI, which excludes volatile items, rose more than expected to 3.1%, compared with a forecast of 3.0% and a previous figure of 2.9%. In other words, prices continue to rise and are still quite far from the stated target of 2%. Worse still, the price increases do not yet include all customs duties. As my colleague Antoine pointed out in a previous article, US consumers have not yet felt the full impact of the price increases. The explanation is fairly simple. The average tariff rate is currently 15.5%, while the actual tariff revenue rate is only 8.90%. In other words, barely 60% of tariffs have been applied, and the remaining 40% should be passed on largely to consumers rather than absorbed by intermediaries. If this scenario materializes in the coming months, it will be much more difficult for the Fed to justify further rate cuts after September. Finally, let us recall once again that the Federal Reserve's actions only have an impact on short-term rates, whereas the US needs to see long-term rates fall in order to service its debt. However, nearly a year ago, in September 2024, the 50-bp cut in the fed funds rate led to an increase in long-term rates, as bond vigilantes had a different view of the economic situation at the time than the Fed. And quite rightly so.