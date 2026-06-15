Rates: Falling Oil Prices Welcomed, but with Restraint

While several activity figures were on the agenda this June 15, the 10% surge in SpaceX toward $177 overshadowed everything else, marking a 30% gain over two sessions. Now valued at over $2,200bn, SpaceX is targeting the sixth spot among the world's largest market capitalizations after entering directly at seventh place on Friday. The psychological impact is so significant that Nvidia's announcement of a $20bn bond issue has gone unnoticed: the serial fundraising of tens of billions of dollars by AI giants worries no one. SpaceX is shifting Wall Street's scale, as if a cornucopia were guaranteeing unlimited coverage for all the capital needs of borrowers.

Published on 06/15/2026 at 12:51 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

No "macro" news, whether good or bad, seems to have the slightest impact on the fixed-income markets anymore. Investors are euphoric over the announcement of an Iranian-American "deal," even though it is merely an "agreement to finally agree to negotiate," involving demands that have been totally divergent for four months and remain difficult to reconcile.



The very latest American concessions were a prerequisite for the principle of a lasting ceasefire, but there are so many imponderables (Lebanon, Syria, Gaza) that talks could break down at any moment.

The market refuses to see the glass as anything but half full, showing enthusiasm for the decline in oil prices, where the price (or the price discovery process) was literally "suppressed" by 38 positive announcements from Donald Trump regarding Hormuz that were never followed by action.



The probability of a Fed rate hike by the end of summer is receding, but the impact is far from spectacular, with a 3-basis-point drop on the 10-year and only a 0.8-basis-point decline on the 30-year to 4.965%.



Regarding the data, industrial production rose by 0.1% in May, compared to an expected 0.3% increase, following a revision from +0.7% to +0.9% for the previous month. Capacity utilization increased by 0.1% to 76.2%.

The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index fell by 14 points to 5.7 in June, down from 19.6 in May, while a more modest decline to 13.5 had been anticipated.

In real estate, the NAHB (National Association of Home Builders) monthly housing market index fell by 2 points sequentially to 35 in June, as rising mortgage rates slow activity: this is below consensus expectations but remains higher than the previous year's level of 32.



In Europe, the decline in oil had not been fully priced in on Friday, as Trump's announcements came around 7:00 PM, and a catch-up effect is materializing today: the Bund yield fell 3.5 basis points to 2.963%, French OATs dropped 5 basis points to 3.70%, and Italian BTPs eased 5.5 basis points to 3.682%.

British Gilts were a disappointment, receding by only a symbolic 1 basis point to 4.8260%.



We will have to wait until tomorrow to see the reaction of Japanese bond markets to a 25-basis-point hike in the key rate to 1.00%.

This move appears already priced in, given the slight easing of the 10-year to 2.59% and the 30-year to 3.768%.