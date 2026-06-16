Rates: Laborious easing despite a 7% plunge in crude oil

Bond markets are advancing, but only with great effort. Yields could have eased significantly given the sharp drop in oil prices, with WTI falling 7% to $75.6 and Brent dropping 5.3% to $79, driven by cooling geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the lifting of sanctions and blockades on Iranian ports.

Published on 06/16/2026 at 12:36 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the Wall Street Journal, the authorization for Tehran to export its oil will take effect as soon as the agreement is signed this Friday.



Investors may be exercising caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, which will be made public tomorrow evening.



The central bank is expected to maintain its benchmark interest rates within a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, a move supported by a 99% consensus.

Markets will be particularly attentive to the first comments from Kevin Warsh in his role as Fed Chair.



Warsh is expected to justify the status quo by citing opposing forces: inflation on one side, and on the other, a weakening labor market (though not yet obvious) and deteriorating economic prospects.



T-Bonds are easing laboriously: the 10-year yield is down 4 basis points to 4.425%, the 30-year is down 3.5 basis points to 4.9350%, while the 2-year yield has shed only 2.3 basis points to 4.043%.



In Europe, Bunds are aligning with T-Bonds, dropping 3 basis points to 2.933%, while French OATs fell 3.3 basis points to 3.67%, and Italian BTPs erased 5 basis points to 3.6300%.



The "move of the day" belongs to the Japanese 10-year, which rose 10 basis points to 2.6700% following an interest rate hike of 0.25% to 1.00%, the first such increase since 1995.