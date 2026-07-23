Rates: OATs top 4.02%, worst level in 17 and a half years

The high point of this Thursday session was the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting: as expected, it decided to keep its main policy rate at 2.25% (after a 0.25% hike in June) but some members talked about a further increase in the cost of money. Christine Lagarde herself highlighted the "uncertainty" stemming from the return of hostilities in the Middle East, and pointed to fears of a new energy shock (with a +40% jump in Brent to $101 a barrel, it was impossible to sidestep the issue) that could force the institution to react as early as September in the face of "inflation higher than expected".

In short, the ECB acknowledges that the energy shock could intensify and spread its effects to goods prices and wages, and that the total inflationary impact has not yet fully materialized".



Christine Lagarde's remarks were largely eclipsed in the headlines by OATs powering through the 4.000% threshold, with yields up +4bp to 4.0210% (the worst level since late 2008/early 2009), Bunds added 2.5bp to 3.2040%, and Italian BTPs rose +4bp to 4.0580% (and 4.0880% at the high).



Across the Channel, the rout in Gilts resumed, up +7bp to 5.106%, with a retest of the 5.180% peak from May 15 looking imminent.



The end of the truce between Iran and the United States triggered a new closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Bab El Mandeb Strait is in turn under threat of a blockage, for now selective and currently targeting only Saudi vessels.



And there is no sign of de-escalation: in a post on his Truth Social network on Thursday, Donald Trump threatened Iran and its allied Houthi rebels in Yemen with a "major military punishment".

The message followed strikes claimed by the rebels against two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea



This time, there is no longer any talk of Iranians "begging to resume negotiations" as Trump claimed at the first opportunity.



On state television, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday denounced what he called the irrational and domineering stance of the United States, after 12 consecutive days of U.S. attacks and Iranian retaliation in the Middle East. Iran's Revolutionary Guards, for their part, announced today that they had seized three oil tankers trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.



In the United States, the break above medium-term resistance is being confirmed, in the wake of the oil spike, with +6.5bp on the 10-year to 4.7050%, +2.3bp on the 30-year to 5.1700% (the worst level since October/November 2023), and the 2-year surging +6bp to 4.3600% (its highest since July 2024).



On the data front, if investors limited themselves to the raw figures, they would have reason to fear overheating in the labor market: new jobless claims came in well below expectations.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported just 187,000 new weekly filings for the week of July 13, an unexpected drop of -22,000 from the prior week's level (which was revised higher, from 208,000 to 209,000, while the consensus was looking for 212,000 new filings in mid-July).