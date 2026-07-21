Rates: tensions persist with 'Brent' at $91.5 and a rush into the 'SOXX'

Investors are piling back into semiconductors, the SOX is surging +5%, no earnings have been released but the euphoria is back, 'full risk on' has returned, despite a barrel of Brent now brushing $92 ($91 tonight), locking in a +30% rise since July 2. It is no surprise that rate markets are moving lower under these conditions: US T-Bonds are backing up by +3 bps to 4.628%, the '30-year' by +2 bps to 5.136% and the '2-year', already badly battered on Monday, is hit with another +4 bps to 4.255%, its worst level since July 13, then February 15, 2025.

No better in Europe 48H ahead of the ECB's FOMC: only the conviction that it will not move on Thursday is keeping yields from smashing new annual highs, with the Bund up +2 bps toward 3.148% (3.178% at the session high, worst level since May 20), France's OATs flirting with 4.00% (+2.5 to 3.975%) and Italy's BTPs also testing 4.00% (3.99% after 4.02% at midday).



Only UK 'Gilts' are showing a modest improvement with -1.2 bps to 5.033%, as the new Prime Minister A. Burnham announces continuity in the country's foreign policy and unwavering support for Ukraine, meaning a financial effort that taxpayers and businesses will have to share.



As for the ECB, to justify a status quo it should cite the recent decline in the euro zone's annual inflation rate to 2.8% in June 2026, from 3.2% in May.

Core inflation stands at 2.4% versus 2.6% year-on-year, according to Eurostat, but that can hardly be viewed as a 'plateau' when energy prices are rebounding sharply with the escalation in the Persian Gulf and the 'selective' passage of oil tankers through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait bound for Asia, with the transit ban on Saudi vessels imposed by Yemen's Houthis.



In addition to the clear drop in crude in June, services, food, alcohol and tobacco all contributed positively to the decline in the annual inflation rate... but with a +30% rebound in 'Brent' and diesel prices taking off (the liter is back above €2.50 on French highways for all foreign-owned retailers).



