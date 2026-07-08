Rates: the oil surge is putting bond yields through the wringer

US bond markets hit the alert threshold, and it is even worse in Europe, even before the release of the Fed's minutes. Stocks, precious metals, rate markets... none is escaping the shockwave from the +13% rebound in Brent and WTI over 72H to $80 and $76. A first push had propelled WTI from $72 to $75 this morning, a second kicked in around 16H and extended toward $76.

The surge in prices actually dates back to Tuesday evening around 20H, when Wall Street learned that Washington was revoking the license that allowed Iran to export its oil onto international markets, a decision that increases tensions around global energy supply.

Beyond the deterioration in the geopolitical backdrop (high-intensity reciprocal bombardments hitting Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday), the timing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz appears to have been pushed back by several weeks.

Insurers will not take the risk of covering shipowners until the hypothetical peace process is stabilized... and it clearly is not: perhaps it is dead and buried, even if Trump said he is letting negotiators continue if they wish.



Inflation expectations are resurfacing, long rates are back everywhere at the alert threshold: the US 10-year (+6 bps) is flirting with 4.60%, the 30-year adds +4 bps to 5.083% (the highest since May 22), the 2-year +7 bps to 4.232% (the highest since early February).



The Fed minutes due tonight at 20H will land at a moment of stress that will give a very particular edge to any hawkish language from Fed members.



In Europe, the spike in Brent toward $80 is being taken even worse than in the United States, with the Bund jumping +10.3 bps toward 3.0900%, French OATs adding +14.4 bps toward 3.9260%, Italy's BTPs +13 bps toward 3.907%.

UK gilts are in the same groove with +12.8 bps and a return to near 5.00% (at 4.9800%).



Japanese bond markets had closed before oil took off vertically early in the morning in Europe: the Japanese 10-year only rose +2.5 bps toward 2.868%.

That is a new annual and all-time record, but it could have been much worse.