Rates: the oil surge rekindles stress on all fronts

Bond markets continue to consolidate as the heaviest bombing since early April took place over the past few hours, with the United States striking dozens of military targets and civilian infrastructure sites in Iran, and Tehran retaliating by launching missiles at US bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Qatar.

In this context, crude prices are climbing again: WTI is reaching $75 and Brent $80 in London.



As for Qatar, the country has declared 4 days of national mourning following the death of the father of the country's current leader (Sheikh Al Tani), who died at 74... perhaps Tehran will observe a truce with Doha.



The sudden jump in barrel prices (+5% versus Friday) is reviving speculation about inflation risks, pump prices in the United States have risen by +2% in a week, and that could accelerate this week, with a special mention for diesel, which is hitting $140 a barrel, as US refineries are running flat out and Russian refineries are coming under increasingly frequent Ukrainian attacks (even those located 2,500 km from Kyiv).

The US 10-year yield jumps by +5Pts to around 4.618%, the 30-year (+2Pts) is flirting with 5.100%, the 2-year surges by +6.3Pts to 4.2710%.

Europe can hardly ignore the blockage of Hormuz, a moribund peace process and a barrel of Brent back at $80.



The Bund is up by +5Pts to 3.0840%, our OATs by +4.5Pts to 3.874%, Italian BTPs by +5.3Pts to 3.868% (almost at parity with our OATs).



Across the Channel, the warning level has been reached again with +11.2Pts to 4.9900%... 5% could print as soon as this evening.



And the picture would not be complete without a +3.5Pts jump in the Japanese 10-year to 2.798%, after a 2.800% test during the session (worst level since May 19/20.



On the sidelines of the clashes that have shaken the Persian Gulf for a week (no ship is crossing Hormuz anymore, except those authorized by Tehran), Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States intended to become the 'guardians' of the Strait of Hormuz.



In an interview with Fox News, the US president said Washington would now ensure the protection of this passage essential to global trade, while arguing that the countries that benefit from it should contribute financially to the mission.



'We are going to get paid to protect it,' he said, stressing that the United States had until now provided this security 'for free'.



And that protection would cost 20% of the value of the cargo.



Reminder: one of the main sticking points between Iran and the United States was the refusal to let Tehran levy a transit fee on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz.



While diplomatic exchanges continue, contradictory statements around the Strait of Hormuz are keeping uncertainty high.



Investors' attention will now turn to Tuesday's release of the June consumer price index (CPI) in the United States, as well as Kevin Warsh's first semiannual appearance before Congress since taking office at the helm of the Fed.