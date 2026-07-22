Rates: the US '2-year' at its worst levels since mid-February 2025

Wall Street, Europe’s stock markets, and also Seoul and Taiwan, largely shrugged off Brent pushing through $94 and WTI testing $87... but not the bond market. The US '10-year' is selling off by +3.1% toward 4.66% and more worrying still, the '2-year' is jumping +5 bps to 3.311%, its worst print since February 18, 2025 (next resistance 4.45%).

Unsurprisingly, and with no macro data on the calendar, geopolitics was also the top concern for rate managers in Europe: the Bund just tested 3.19% on Wednesday, it is easing a bit tonight with +1.5% to 3.1800%, France’s OATs printed 4.000% this morning, +1.4 bps at 3.974% by late afternoon, and Italy’s BTPs (+0.4 bps) remain near 4.00% after peaking at 4.038%, the worst level since mid-March (or June 2024).

Across the Channel, the tone is also heavy, with Gilts anchored above 5.00% and adding about +1 bp to 5.045%.



No sign of a letup is emerging on the geopolitical front: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are claiming attacks on US air bases in Jordan, and Bahrain’s military said it had repelled 'several Iranian attacks'.

An Iranian media outlet also reported a US strike on Larak Island, in the Strait of Hormuz.



Donald Trump reiterated his threats against Iran on Wednesday.

The US president said the United States would 'bomb and destroy a bridge or a power plant' every time Tehran targets a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.



As the United States bombed Iran for an eleventh consecutive night, Donald Trump said the United States was 'not finished' with Iran, claiming a new operation could target a secret underground nuclear complex located in the Kolang mountain range.

A US attack, the first of its kind, struck last night the civilian Bushehr reactor on Iran’s west coast.



In response, Iran’s armed forces command, Khatam al-Anbiya, warned that any attack on this site would trigger retaliation against US interests as well as those of their allies in the Middle East.



Meanwhile, the White House occupant warned that the United States would respond militarily if Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels tried to disrupt or block maritime traffic in the Red Sea... which they are already doing by forcing Saudi tankers to give up transiting the Bab El Mandeb Strait.



Tomorrow is the ECB meeting day, it is expected to keep its key rate unchanged, but Christine Lagarde will not be able to ignore oil’s +34% rebound since July 2, nor its move back toward its levels of June 10: she will not surprise markets by arguing that continued upward pressure on energy prices, agricultural commodities, and electronic components could justify tighter monetary policy after the summer.