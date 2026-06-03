Already a staple in our restaurants, Rational is playing a clever game: 3/4 of the global market still eludes it. While the stock is currently treading water amid geopolitical and trade tensions, the German group's solid fundamentals point towards an impressive long-term expansion.

If you have ever dined at a restaurant, there is a 50% chance your meal was cooked using a Rational product. For 50 years, the German group has specialized in the manufacturing and marketing of commercial and industrial kitchen equipment. Over the years, it has successfully expanded internationally, becoming a benchmark with approximately 50% market share in combi-steamers. Investors have clearly recognized this leading position, as evidenced by a share price that has increased nearly sixfold since its 2009 low.

The German firm's offering is built around three main ranges of cooking systems. The group's core business and by far its best-selling reference, iCombi, combines steam and convection in a single appliance, while also allowing each method to be used exclusively. The fast-growing iVario range complements the combi-ovens: designed for direct or liquid-based cooking, it replaces tilting bratt pans, kettles and deep fryers. Finally, the group's latest addition, iHexagon, combines three energies (convection, steam and microwave) for the first time - an innovation that reduces cooking time by approximately 30% without compromising quality.

Rational makes most of its sales from hardware (69%), with the rest (31%) via associated products and services. Although representing under a third of turnover, machine maintenance and related services undoubtedly drive the group's margins. We say "undoubtedly" because Rational does not disclose its margin by segment, although this configuration is common practice in the industry. This is further supported by the fact that the products are renowned for their longevity and the quality of customer service, which prioritizes repair over replacement. This ensures stable and predictable revenue for at least a decade following the sale of a unit.

With 32 subsidiaries, the group is now present in over 120 countries. Previously, manufacturing was split between France and Germany, a situation that recently changed with the January inauguration of a new site in Suzhou, China. However, Europe still generates most of its revenue. The Americas, which represent a third of sales, appear to be a high-growth region. In 2025, regional growth stood at +13%. The Asia-Pacific region is lagging significantly, primarily due to China, which is suffering from a slowdown in its domestic market.

A Massive Market to Conquer

Momentum has generally remained positive for the brand's appliances, gradually winning over those accustomed to traditional cooking methods (grills, stoves). On this point, the group believes there is still much to be done and that the current trend should remain robust. The potential global market is estimated at approximately 4.8 million customers, of which only 25% currently use combi-steamer technology. Rational's solutions are intended to replace legacy equipment, offering users reduced energy costs and better cooking management.



One of the main strengths of the German brand's appliances is the intelligence integrated into the system, beyond the cloud solutions provided at the point of sale that allow for remote machine management. The most modern units feature "cooking intelligence" which, by detecting the temperature, size, and consistency of food, autonomously manages the cooking stages to achieve the result requested by the user, effectively substituting for the chef's experience. While this type of solution is not intended to eliminate jobs immediately, it addresses a major issue in the catering industry worldwide: the shortage of skilled labor.

A Supportive Dynamic

In any event, Rational seems well on track to promote its solutions across markets. Aside from the Covid crisis, the revenue dynamic is supportive and will probably remain so, given the significant untapped market. The first quarter confirms this trend. Reaching a new historical record, this is the first time in the group's history that sales have exceeded €300m following 11% organic growth. EBIT rose by 5% y-o-y, while the margin showed a slight decline to 23.9%. The gross margin also contracted to 57.6%, weighed down by US customs tariffs.

On the balance sheet side, equity has crossed the symbolic threshold of €1bn, although this may be temporary ahead of dividend payments. As of March 31, available cash stood at €210m, and free cash flows are on steroids at €27.9m, compared to just €1.7m in Q1 2025. Debt is a non-issue. Capital allocation appears deliberate and safety-oriented; investments are funded from the group's cash flows and serve to consolidate Rational's international sovereignty each year. Approximately 6% of annual turnover is reinvested in software and hardware innovation. The group is emphasizing large industrial projects as well as human capital, having recently recruited 20 new sales representatives (former chefs) to promote its products.



Even as Rational focuses on the safety and growth of its operations, shareholders are not being overlooked. Generally, the group distributes an average of 70% of its consolidated net profit as dividends. This is not an absolute rule, however; in 2025, due to a particularly healthy liquidity position, this ratio rose to 90%.

Headwinds That Are Hard to Ignore

For the record, equipment demonstrations are regularly organized throughout Europe and are completely free; simply register via the company's website to participate. Rational relies on this strategy to showcase its products - a strategy that seems to be paying off, as evidenced by the nearly 20% increase in iVario sales.



The US President's customs tariffs, introduced in the spring of 2025, have significantly impacted sales results in one of the group's most promising markets. For FY 2026, total expenses related to customs duties are expected to reach approximately €30m, i.e. €5m to €6m more than initially anticipated. To counter this increase, the group implemented a 4.9% price hike in the United States on February 1, 2026. On a positive note, Rational requested a refund of €16m in illegally collected duties, which was granted and will be recognized as exceptional income in Q2 2026.

At the same time, the group generates over half of its revenue in foreign currencies, leaving it at the mercy of exchange market fluctuations. Dollar weakness heavily impacted growth, which stood at 23%, but ended up at only 11% after applying exchange rates.

The expansion in China remains a critical point that tends to divide opinion. The Chinese market presents both high potential and a drag on the group's results. For now, the dynamic is rather negative. However, the construction of the new production site should better position the company to benefit from a recovery in the domestic market.

Rational is a very healthy company, boasting a solid balance sheet capable of absorbing shocks to its operations; the momentum is good and does not appear to be slowing down for now. Nevertheless, like many industrial players, the group remains subject to currency fluctuations and the global geopolitical situation. Regarding valuation, the stock's current P/E is below its historical average, even after neutralizing the peak of 2020 and 2021.

The stock has shown a marked slowdown in its progression over recent years. Fundamentals are improving, but the market is concerned about the impact of tariffs and the lack of dynamism in Asia for the future. Regardless, the long-term potential remains significant. The market yet to be conquered is three times larger than the one already won. The case is therefore one to follow closely, while remaining alert to geopolitical disruptions and the recovery of the market.