Raymond James Financial has showcased impressive growth, supported by strategic expansion in Q3 25, achieving solid revenue and profit increases across key segments. The company strengthened its European presence with a new investment banking office in Paris, enhancing its ability to serve French clients. Raymond's customer-centric approach and mix of fee-based and transactional revenue continue to drive stability and growth.

Published on 08/05/2025 at 06:21 am EDT - Modified on 08/05/2025 at 08:10 am EDT

Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and has around 19,000 employees and 8,900 affiliated financial advisors across two continents. It is a diversified financial services company with a wide range of services, including wealth management, asset management, banking solutions, investment banking, and capital markets. The company operates through a network of advisors, serving clients including individuals, corporations, and institutions. Raymond James runs on a customer-centric approach and a mix of fee-based and transactional revenue, driving growth and ensuring stability.

The company has four segments including Private Client Group (69% of FY 24 net revenue), Capital Markets (11%), Asset Management (8%), and Bank (12%). In addition, the revenues are geographically distributed into: the US (91.5%), Canada (4.7%), and Europe (3.8%).

Robust Q3 25 results

Raymond released its earnings results for Q3 25 on July 23, 2025. The company reported solid top-line revenue of $3.4bn, up 5.3% y/y, driven by 3% y/y growth in Private Client Group, supported by a record client AUA of $1.6tn, with a y/y growth of 11% and private client group assets of $943.9bn, with 15% y/y growth. Likewise, Capital Markets segment experienced a 15% y/y growth, driven by higher fixed income brokerage, equity brokerage, and investment banking revenue, Asset Management segment also witnessed a 10% y/y growth, driven by higher AUM due to market appreciation.

The company posted net profit of $435m. In addition, it repurchased $451m of common stock and posted 17.1% annualized return on common equity. Following the earnings release, the stock rose 3.7% to $166.8.

Strategic expansion

On June 24, 2025, it announced the establishment of a new investment banking office in Paris, expanding its European presence beyond existing hubs in London, Munich, and Frankfurt. This step boosts the company’s capacity to serve French corporates, entrepreneurs, and private equity investors.

The French market is highlighted as a key growth market, where the company has already been proficient in winning mandates. This expansion is expected to deepen client relationships, support long-term growth in revenue, and smoothen deal flow. It also signals a positive implication for European market share and fee generation.

Increased ROE

Raymond reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 9.3% to reach $12.8bn in FY 24, driven by higher client asset levels, facilitated by 9% y/y growth in Private Client Group segment and solid net inflows in fee-based accounts.

EBIT rose at a CAGR of 12.4% to $2.7bn in FY 24, with margins expanding from 14.3% in FY 21 to 16.2% in FY 24. Net income increased at 13.8% CAGR over the same period, reaching $2.1bn in FY 24, driven by efficient cost management.

Over FY 21-24, the company demonstrated enhanced profitability ratio. Specifically, ROE rose from 18.1% in FY 21 to 18.9% by FY 24, reflecting a stronger ability to generate profits from shareholders’ investments. In addition, the company experienced an improvement in gearing ratio from 4.6x in FY 21 to 4.1x in FY 24.

In comparison, Ameriprise Financial Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 10.2% (about 1% higher) over the past three years, reaching $17.9bn in FY 24. EBIT surged at a CAGR of 10% to $6.5bn in FY 24, with margins witnessing expansion from 31.1% in FY 21 to 36% in FY 24. Net income declined at a CAGR of minus 0.2% to $3.4bn.

Outpacing peer stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered returns of approximately 52.7%. In comparison, Ameriprise Financials’ stock underperformed and delivered negative returns of 25.8% over the same period.

Raymond is currently trading at a P/E of 16.9x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $10.1, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 13.1x and Ameriprise Financials’ valuation of 14.3x. The company is currently trading at a PBR multiple of 2.9x, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 2.2x but lower than Ameriprise Financial (7.8x).

The Raymond James stock is followed, and somewhat liked, by 13 analysts, four of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and nine have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $173.3, implying a 4.1% upside potential from the current price.

Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 8.1%, reaching $16.2bn in FY 27. Likewise, EBIT is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to $3.3bn with margins of 20.5% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 6%, reaching $2.5bn, with margins of 15.2% in FY 27, with EPS expected to increase to $12.5 in FY 27 from $9.7 in FY 24. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 6.1% and a net profit CAGR of 5% for Ameriprise Financial.

Overall, the company has delivered steady growth marked by expanding the advisor network, rising client assets, and strategic investments. The diversity in its revenue stream ensures building long-term client relationships and eases navigating market turbulence effectively. However, the company is exposed to risks such as market volatility and economic slowdowns that can significantly impact trading volumes, fees generation, and investment banking activity. In addition, the company is prone to regulatory and compliance risks that can increase costs and cause reputational damage.