The group will continue integration and production support for the next generation of naval radars destined for the US Navy and selected international customers.

RTX has announced that its Raytheon subsidiary has been awarded a $515m contract by the US Navy for the SPY-6 radar family, following a previous contract granted in June 2025.



The agreement notably includes the modernization of Flight IIA destroyers with the SPY-6(V)4 variant, as well as ongoing integration and production support for the radar systems. The contract also covers Germany and could be extended to other nations under the Foreign Military Sales program.



According to Barbara Borgonovi, President of Naval Power at Raytheon, the SPY-6 is currently the most advanced maritime radar in the US Navy. The group plans to double its production by 2028, backed by an $800m investment in modernizing its industrial capabilities.



The SPY-6 is already deployed on 2 active US Navy vessels and is installed on 11 other ships currently in the testing phase. Over 50 US vessels are expected to be equipped with the system in the next decade.



The stock is up over 3% Wall Street today, further supported by a note from Jefferies, which upgraded the stock to "Buy" and raised its TP from $210 to $220.