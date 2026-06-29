RBC Capital weighs in on Ipsen acquisition

Ipsen is in the spotlight on the Paris stock market (+1.66%, at €165.10) after announcing the acquisition of Kartos Therapeutics for a maximum amount that could reach $1.750bn ($450m upfront and up to an additional $1.3bn in milestone payments).

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/29/2026 at 05:01 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

With this bolt-on deal, the French drugmaker takes control of Navtemadlin, a late-stage drug candidate for a rare blood cancer (myelofibrosis), currently in Phase III clinical development. The first data from the ongoing Phase III pivotal trial are expected in 2027.



The acquisition will therefore allow Ipsen to expand its hemato-oncology portfolio.



RBC Capital notes that the transaction fits with the French group's M&A strategy, which targets late-stage, de-risked assets that complement its existing oncology portfolio. The firm also expects limited dilution to its 2026 forecasts and an accretive impact from 2029 onward.



Myelofibrosis affects around 1.5 people per 100,000 in the United States and Europe. It represents a significant unmet medical need and a commercial opportunity for an effective combination therapy.



RBC Capital reiterates its outperform rating on Ipsen shares, with a target price of €148.