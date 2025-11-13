RBC Bearings Incorporated has significantly strengthened its presence in the aerospace and defense sectors through the successful integration of VACCO Industries, a leader in highly engineered precision components. This strategic expansion enables RBC to capitalize on evolving customer requirements and reinforces its role as a comprehensive solutions provider.

RBC, which was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut, manufactures and markets highly engineered precision bearings and products for industrial, aerospace and defense applications. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace/Defense (43.7% of Q2 26 revenue) and Industrial (56.3%). Geographically, it is segmented into the US (89.2%) and International (10.8%).

RBC completes VACCO acquisition

On July 21, 2025, RBC announced the completion of the acquisition of VACCO Industries from ESCO Technologies Inc. for $275m. The deal was funded through a combination of a drawdown from RBC's $500m revolving credit facility and available cash reserves. VACCO specializes in the manufacture of valves, regulators, manifolds, filters, and other precision components. The integration of VACCO's highly engineered components broadens RBC's portfolio and enables it to meet changing customer demands effectively in the steadily expanding market.

Gearing halved

RBC has posted a revenue CAGR of 20.2% over FY 22-25, reaching $1.6bn, driven by strong core segment performance, expansion of industrial product offerings, and strategic acquisitions. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 35.7%, reaching $371m, with margins expanding from 18.7% to 22.7%.



Over FY 22-25, FCF reached $263.0m from $97.3m, supported by growth in cash flow from operations, rising from $180m to $294m. Total debt declined from $1.8bn to $1bn. Consequently, its gearing was reduced by more than half from 75.3% to 33.9%.

Over Q2 26, RBC posted double-digit revenue growth, driven by strong performance in its aerospace/defense segment, bolstered by recent acquisitions. Operating margin expanded by 58bp to 22.3%.

In comparison, The Timken Company, a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 3.4% to $4.6bn over FY 21-24. EBIT grew at a CAGR of 3.9% to $612.0m, with margins edging up from 13.2% to 13.4%.

Compelling prospects

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 41.2%, well ahead of the Timken stock, which delivered returns of 5.4%.

RBC is currently trading at a P/E of 49.6x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of $9, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 43.6x and that of Timken (P/E of 19.1x). Regarding EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 34.5x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $429.9m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 27.3x and that of Timken (12.7x).

RBC is monitored by eight analysts, with six having 'Buy' ratings and two having 'Hold' ratings, with an average target price of $472.0, implying 6.0% upside potential from its current price.

These views are further supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 10.7% over FY 25-28, reaching $2.2bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect an EBIT CAGR of 15.2% to $567.8m, with margins expanding by 288bp to 25.6%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 22.7% to $431.5m. Likewise, for Timken, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 3.3% and a net profit CAGR of 6.3% over FY 24-27.

Overall, RBC has consistently demonstrated strong operational execution and strategic expansion. The company’s agile positioning and diversified capabilities support a constructive outlook, enabling it to capture emerging opportunities and maintain resiliency in dynamic markets. However, it may face risks from supply chain disruptions in specialty materials, and volatility in demand across core sectors.