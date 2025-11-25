RBC has initiated coverage of Engie with an "Outperform" rating and a price target of 25 euros, believing that the market is underestimating the appeal of the Franco-Belgian group's battery energy storage (BESS) operations.

In a note released last night, the Canadian brokerage explained that the company's recent five-billion-euro investments in the sector could deliver positive surprises in results starting from 2027.

From RBC's perspective, an upward revision of analysts' consensus forecasts should support a revaluation of the stock, which is currently trading at a 22% discount compared to other integrated players in the sector.