RBC Maintains Buy Recommendation on LVMH Following 2025 Results

RBC reaffirmed its "outperform" rating and price target of 625 euros on LVMH on Monday, stating that the 2025 annual results unveiled last week by the luxury giant underscored just how much the stock represents a buying opportunity after its recent depreciation.

Sebastien Foll Published on 02/02/2026 at 04:04 am EST

In a note released in the morning, the Canadian broker believes that the negative momentum impacting revenue may have reversed last year, as evidenced by improved performance in the key fashion and leather goods division during the fourth quarter.



The brokerage thus expects a positive shift in activity in 2026, driven primarily by the Dior brand, which should enable the group to increase its free cash flow (FCF) and reduce its debt burden.



In its view, LVMH is increasingly transforming into a cash-generating machine, with FCF that could reach—according to its estimates—12 to 15 billion euros by 2030, providing enough liquidity to allow for dividend increases and expanded share buybacks.