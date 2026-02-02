RBC Maintains Buy Recommendation on LVMH Following 2025 Results
RBC reaffirmed its "outperform" rating and price target of 625 euros on LVMH on Monday, stating that the 2025 annual results unveiled last week by the luxury giant underscored just how much the stock represents a buying opportunity after its recent depreciation.
In a note released in the morning, the Canadian broker believes that the negative momentum impacting revenue may have reversed last year, as evidenced by improved performance in the key fashion and leather goods division during the fourth quarter.
The brokerage thus expects a positive shift in activity in 2026, driven primarily by the Dior brand, which should enable the group to increase its free cash flow (FCF) and reduce its debt burden.
In its view, LVMH is increasingly transforming into a cash-generating machine, with FCF that could reach—according to its estimates—12 to 15 billion euros by 2030, providing enough liquidity to allow for dividend increases and expanded share buybacks.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (46.7%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, etc.;
- watches and jewels (13%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (10.1%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.6%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (23.6%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2025, products are marketed via a network of 6,283 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (18%), Japan (7.9%), Asia (26.5%), the United States (25.6%) and other (13.7%).
