RBC raises its Pandora target, applauds the shift to platinum

RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday raised its price target on Pandora to 875 Danish kroner from 700, while maintaining its "sector perform" rating on the stock, following an in-depth review of the benefits it sees from the Scandinavian jeweler's shift to platinum plating.

According to the broker, the move points to a potential rebound in gross margin and earnings that is well above current market expectations, especially when factoring in the decline in silver prices.



Silver's share of raw materials costs should thus be reduced to 12% from 29%, while platinum's share should rise to 8%, compared with 0% so far.



Forecasts revised higher, but upside already priced in



Taking these changes into account, RBC says it now sets its gross margin forecasts about 500 basis points above the consensus, while its earnings per share (EPS) estimates also exceed the market's by 41% for fiscal 2027 and 18% for 2028, respectively.



In its note, RBC nonetheless believes the stock's strong recent rally (+60% over the past three months) has already largely priced in the expected improvement in results.



While this valuation level leaves limited room for near-term upside, the picture remains encouraging insofar as it should prompt the consensus to revise its forecasts higher, the professional concludes.