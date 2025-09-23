RBC announced on Tuesday that it has upgraded its Volkswagen shares from "sector perfofm" to "outperform," with a target price raised from €117 to €130.



In a research note, the Canadian broker believes that VW is better positioned than other German manufacturers to cope with the new tariffs imposed by Washington, as most of its North American production is in Mexico.



In its view, the US and Mexico should be able to agree on a tariff level similar to that of the EU (around 15%), or even a much lower effective rate (6%-7%), thanks to exemptions provided for in the North American free trade agreement negotiated with Mexico and Canada (USMCA).



The broker adds that its business in China also appears to be stabilizing after a difficult period, as illustrated by the 2.8% increase in deliveries in the country in Q2, its first growth in this market since early 2024, even though the recovery is mainly driven by non-electric vehicles.



At the same time, restructuring efforts at the core brands are beginning to pay off, with Skoda posting sales growth of 9.3% with a record margin of 9.5%, while the luxury brands are experiencing more difficulties, it continues.



Following last Friday's warning from its subsidiary Porsche, RBC finally believes that losses related to the sports car brand and the decline in the share price have already absorbed some of the potential risks, which means that downside risks are now limited.