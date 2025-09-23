RBC announced on Tuesday that it has downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group shares from "outperform" to "sector perform", judging that the caution prompted by the short-term outlook outweighed the opportunities emerging in the longer term.



The Canadian broker points out that Mercedes exports heavily from Europe to the US, suggesting that the 15% customs surcharges imposed on the European automotive sector, which are higher than investors had initially anticipated (around 10%), could increase the company's costs.



RBC also expresses concerns about the situation in China, where the group's sales fell 18.7% in Q2, a phenomenon that the broker attributes to the reluctance of wealthy customers to buy luxury cars at a time when real estate prices are falling.



And while Mercedes plans to redistribute all its future available cash to its shareholders via dividends and a €5bn share buyback program—a plan that could be financed by the possible sale of its stake in Daimler Truck, according to RBC—the broker fears that new US tariffs will reduce its free cash flow until 2027, effectively limiting its ability to buy back shares, which is why it is now steering clear of the stock.



The broker has also lowered its target price from €63 to €55.