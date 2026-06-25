Réalités Delays Earnings Release Again

In a statement, the real estate group listed on Euronext Growth announced another delay to the publication of its annual financial statements for fiscal year 2025. Initially expected on June 26, the results will now be released on July 31, 2026.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/25/2026 at 11:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

To explain the one-month slip, management cited the need to carry out "additional diligence" as part of the year-end close process.



Domino effect on the restructuring plan



This accounting delay has a direct and immediate impact on the group's financial workstream. The capital increases reserved for creditors, a key step in converting debt into equity under Réalités' restructuring plan, are also being adjusted.



The Nantes-based developer nevertheless confirmed that these strategic conversions will be executed during the second half of 2026, subject to approval from the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). The final details of the transaction, its precise timetable, and the official prospectus will be communicated at a later date.



Call for creditors to mobilize



To avoid future administrative bottlenecks during this recapitalization, Réalités used the announcement to issue a call to its creditors. The company is urging, in particular, those who have not yet completed their profile with the designated financial intermediary to regularize their status as soon as possible to avoid any delay in the processing of their file.