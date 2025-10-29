BASF shares rose nearly 2% on Wednesday morning on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following the publication of Q3 results that were slightly above expectations, despite an environment described as "difficult." This reassuring announcement was accompanied by the announcement of a share buyback program starting next month.



The German chemical group reported pro forma operating profit (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items and discontinued operations, of €1.5bn for the past quarter, compared with €1.6bn a year earlier, a performance in line with consensus estimates.



Also expressed on a pro forma basis, sales declined by €15.2bn in the period from July to September, compared with €15.7bn a year earlier, while analysts had anticipated a slightly more pronounced decline in activity.



For 2025, BASF has maintained its forecast of EBITDA excluding exceptional items of between €6.7bn and €7.1bn, with expected free cash flow (FCF) of €400m to €800m, after generating €398m in cash in Q3.



Above all, the group has announced its intention to buy back €1.5bn of its own shares between November 2025 and June 2026 in order to redistribute to its shareholders the funds obtained from its latest divestments, notably that of its coatings and coatings business.



These share purchases, which are part of the €4bn program unveiled in September 2024, will be followed by the cancellation of the repurchased shares, which will reduce the company's share capital and automatically increase the value of the remaining outstanding shares.