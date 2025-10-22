Reckitt reported better-than-expected Q3 results on Wednesday, mainly due to its strong performance in emerging markets, particularly China.



The British group, known for its consumer healthcare brands such as Strepsils, Gaviscon, and Nurofena, announced a 7% increase in LFL sales for the period from July to September, exceeding consensus estimates.



Its net sales came in at £3.61bn, while the consensus estimate was £3.57bn.



In a press release, the consumer goods manufacturer highlighted that its business in emerging markets, which now accounts for 42% of its total sales, grew by 15.5% LFL to £1.08bn, thanks in particular to double-digit growth in all its categories in China, from Dettol cleaning products to Durex condoms and Intima wipes.



The group also confirmed its targets for FY 2025, still anticipating LFL growth of between 3% and 4% this year, accompanied by further growth in its adjusted EPS.



These announcements were met with little enthusiasm on the London Stock Exchange, where Reckitt shares fell by around 0.3% on Wednesday morning, while the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.7%.