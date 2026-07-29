Reckitt picks up the pace in Q2, shares rise

Reckitt reported on Wednesday that its organic growth accelerated in the second quarter, encouraging news for the British consumer goods group, whose stock posted the second-strongest gain in London's FTSE 100 index in the immediate aftermath.

On its core perimeter, which excludes Mead Johnson Nutrition currently being divested, the maker, among other products, of Durex condoms, Lysol disinfectant and Gaviscon heartburn medicine, delivered like-for-like sales growth of 4.2% over the past three months, compared with +1.3% in the first quarter.



Analysts had been expecting growth of 3.7%, according to a company-provided consensus.



In another positive sign, professionals said the growth was driven not only by higher volumes (+2%) but also by price increases (+2.2%).



2026 targets confirmed



Including Mead Johnson Nutrition, its adjusted operating margin fell by one percentage point to 23.6% in the first half, a performance that nonetheless beat market expectations.



For the full year, Reckitt is still targeting an adjusted operating margin of 24.9% to 25.6% for 2026, a target below the consensus set at 26.1%.



'But the company had said it was aiming for a two-percentage-point decline in its margin in the first half, a projection that ultimately proved too pessimistic,' a trader noted.



The company is also forecasting an increase of between 4% and 5% in like-for-like revenue, versus a consensus of 3.7%.



Reckitt shares, which had fallen 14% so far this year, one of the sector's worst performances in Europe, took the opportunity to rebound 4.4% by mid-morning on Wednesday.