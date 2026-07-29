On its core perimeter, which excludes Mead Johnson Nutrition currently being divested, the maker, among other products, of Durex condoms, Lysol disinfectant and Gaviscon heartburn medicine, delivered like-for-like sales growth of 4.2% over the past three months, compared with +1.3% in the first quarter.

Analysts had been expecting growth of 3.7%, according to a company-provided consensus.

In another positive sign, professionals said the growth was driven not only by higher volumes (+2%) but also by price increases (+2.2%).

2026 targets confirmed

Including Mead Johnson Nutrition, its adjusted operating margin fell by one percentage point to 23.6% in the first half, a performance that nonetheless beat market expectations.

For the full year, Reckitt is still targeting an adjusted operating margin of 24.9% to 25.6% for 2026, a target below the consensus set at 26.1%.

'But the company had said it was aiming for a two-percentage-point decline in its margin in the first half, a projection that ultimately proved too pessimistic,' a trader noted.

The company is also forecasting an increase of between 4% and 5% in like-for-like revenue, versus a consensus of 3.7%.

Reckitt shares, which had fallen 14% so far this year, one of the sector's worst performances in Europe, took the opportunity to rebound 4.4% by mid-morning on Wednesday.