Reckitt sells its hygiene products business in Russia, the market relieved

Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday it is selling its hygiene products operations in Russia to Arnest, a local industrial group, a deal that was welcomed but without much enthusiasm on the London Stock Exchange.

In a brief statement, the British consumer goods maker said the completion of the sale of this perimeter, which accounted for around 1% of its net revenue last year, is expected to occur during the second half.



The group, which owns brands including Lysol, Air Wick and Calgon, as well as Strepsils lozenges, said it will retain its consumer health businesses in the country.



It explained that the asset being sold consists mostly of cash that had until now been restricted due to financial regulation.



One less weight on its shoulders



With the tightening of international sanctions, activity in the hygiene division collapsed in Russia during the first quarter. According to Reckitt's calculations, this factor shaved 2 points off growth for its overall emerging markets division over the period.



For RBC analysts, the sale is a necessary cleansing that removes a thorn from Reckitt's side by getting rid of a toxic asset that was creating uncertainty.



The Canadian broker even goes so far as to attribute the 5% drop in Reckitt's share price on April 22, the day it reported first-quarter results, to that unpleasant surprise.



From an accounting standpoint, the group plans to record a net after-tax loss of £175m in its 2026 annual results to reflect the sale of its subsidiary for a token price and the write-off of its blocked cash in Russia.



On the FTSE 100, the news prompted a limited reaction in Reckitt's share price, which edged up 0.1% in very early trading. The stock is down more than 20% since the start of the year.