Reckitt sells its hygiene products business in Russia, the market relieved
Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday it is selling its hygiene products operations in Russia to Arnest, a local industrial group, a deal that was welcomed but without much enthusiasm on the London Stock Exchange.
In a brief statement, the British consumer goods maker said the completion of the sale of this perimeter, which accounted for around 1% of its net revenue last year, is expected to occur during the second half.
The group, which owns brands including Lysol, Air Wick and Calgon, as well as Strepsils lozenges, said it will retain its consumer health businesses in the country.
It explained that the asset being sold consists mostly of cash that had until now been restricted due to financial regulation.
One less weight on its shoulders
With the tightening of international sanctions, activity in the hygiene division collapsed in Russia during the first quarter. According to Reckitt's calculations, this factor shaved 2 points off growth for its overall emerging markets division over the period.
For RBC analysts, the sale is a necessary cleansing that removes a thorn from Reckitt's side by getting rid of a toxic asset that was creating uncertainty.
The Canadian broker even goes so far as to attribute the 5% drop in Reckitt's share price on April 22, the day it reported first-quarter results, to that unpleasant surprise.
From an accounting standpoint, the group plans to record a net after-tax loss of £175m in its 2026 annual results to reflect the sale of its subsidiary for a token price and the write-off of its blocked cash in Russia.
On the FTSE 100, the news prompted a limited reaction in Reckitt's share price, which edged up 0.1% in very early trading. The stock is down more than 20% since the start of the year.
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Reckitt) is a United Kingdom-based global consumer brands company. The Company's operating segments comprise Core Emerging Markets, Core Europe, Core North America, Essential Home and Mead Johnson Nutrition. Its self-care products include Strepsils, Mucinex, Gaviscon and Nurofen and provide over-the-counter treatments. Its Lysol, Dettol and Harpic protect against the spread of germs and drive adoption of hygienic habits. Its household care products include Finish and Vanish, which are cleaning solutions. Its intimate wellness products include Durex and Veet. Its brand Strepsils is a sore throat medicine. Gaviscon is a heartburn and indigestion relief provider. Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) provides infant and pediatric nutrition. Its subsidiaries include Mead Johnson Nutrition (Thailand) Ltd, Access VC Limited, Durex Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare Australia Pty Limited, and others.
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