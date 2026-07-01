Red just about everywhere in Europe as the second half gets under way

Most of Europe’s major indexes opened the second half in the red. In Paris, the CAC 40 even posted its steepest drop since May 26, sliding 0.79% this evening to 8,337.29. Yesterday, the Paris benchmark closed out June up 2.70%, the second quarter up 7.51%, its best quarter since the first three months of 2024, and it ended the half up 3.12%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 07/01/2026 at 11:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Elsewhere, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.12%, while the DAX 40 was the exception, rising 0.29%.

The Paris market therefore took the opportunity to consolidate as it waited for progress between Tehran and Washington in their negotiations toward a peace agreement.



With that prospect in view, oil prices were lower. At the European close, WTI was down 2.63% at $68.24, and North Sea Brent was off 2.85% at $71.23.



In currency markets, the euro slipped against the greenback (-0.22%) and, at the close, was trading at $1.1387.



Data and central bankers on the agenda



Investors had plenty of macroeconomic data to watch and digest. France’s manufacturing PMI returned to growth in June, coming in at 51.2. Analysts had been looking for an increase to 50.7 from 49.7.

In Germany, the same indicator also beat expectations. It had been seen easing to 50.0 from 50.1, but instead came in at 50.3.



Across the eurozone, however, the same indicator slipped, though by less than expected. It edged down to 51.4 from 51.6, where analysts had feared a drop to 51.3. At 51.4, the indicator is back at a four-month low.



Market participants also took in preliminary eurozone inflation data, which fell 0.1% in June. On an annual basis, inflation rose 2.8%, versus expectations of +3% and the prior reading of +3.2%.



Christophe Boucher, chief investment officer at ABN AMRO Investment Solutions, said that after the sharper-than-expected slowdown in eurozone inflation, "a rate hike at the ECB’s July meeting now looks very unlikely. These data also raise the question of whether the rate increase decided in June was really necessary, given that second-round effects of inflation have remained contained".



In the United States, several key indicators punctuated the session. ADP’s private-sector employment report showed the economy added just 98,000 nonfarm jobs in June, well below expectations for 118,000, after 122,000 in May.

Still in the U.S., the manufacturing PMI disappointed, slipping to 53.9 from 55.1 in June, versus expectations of 55.7.



At the European Central Bank’s Sintra symposium in Portugal, Kevin Warsh, the new Fed chair, said price-related risks have diminished in recent weeks and reaffirmed his intention to bring inflation back to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.



For her part, ECB President Christine Lagarde confirmed that risks to inflation and growth are now more balanced.



In individual stock news



Schneider Electric landed near the bottom of the rankings, down 3.07%. The group announced the acquisition of Cognite, a specialist in industrial data and AI software, for $3.1bn.



By contrast, the auto sector stood out in Paris. Renault rose 4.78% and Stellantis gained 3.27%. La Plateforme Automobile reported an 11.37% jump in unadjusted data for passenger-car sales in France last month.



Air Liquide added 1.74% after announcing a $170m investment in the United States to support SK hynix’s ambition to build a global AI memory ecosystem.



In Germany, Rheinmetall was particularly in demand and finished up 6.11% after announcing the completion of its acquisition of DOK-ING, a specialist in unmanned ground systems.