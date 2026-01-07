Europe's online pharmacy leader posted 24% sales growth for fiscal 2025, a performance in line with its average pace over the past six years, though well below last year's result.

Well known to MarketScreener analysts, who have been closely tracking developments at the group formerly known as Shop Apotheke, Redcare is taking on one of the last bastions of traditional retail in Europe.

To do so, it is relying on a privileged competitive position in the distribution of prescription medicines in Germany, where e-prescriptions are now widespread. This is reflected in revenue that has soared 98% in this segment over the past 12 months.

That said, in light of changes in its market capitalization, our previous calls for caution-voiced in particular here and there -- were legitimate in every respect. In the prescription-medicine segment, price pressure remains intense and margins wafer-thin.

To make up for that, the group would need to deliver sustained growth in the over-the-counter medicines segment, where it has more room to set prices. Unfortunately, this remains conspicuously absent, coming in at just 15% in 2025, its weakest showing of recent years.

There was also disappointment on the other potential lever for profitability, namely sales growth generated outside the DACH region, still solid at 23.7% in 2025, but nonetheless edging lower for the third consecutive year.

As things stand, neither Redcare nor DocMorris-formerly Zur Rose-has managed to deliver genuinely profitable growth. In these circumstances, MarketScreener analysts believe that Redcare's refinancing of its bond debt this year was handled rather smartly.

Investors, however, received it with greater caution. As we wrote last year, they were looking for solid proof, starting with operating profit firmly in the black.

Redcare shares are now valued at less than half its revenue. In early 2021, at the height of speculative euphoria during the pandemic, its valuation peaked at 5x revenue.