Redcare Pharmacy Surprises with Strong Performance and Raises Guidance

Redcare Pharmacy is seeing significant buying interest on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, climbing 9.03% to €62.48, following the release of preliminary second-quarter data, an upward revision of several annual financial targets, and positive analyst coverage.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 04:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to provisional figures for the first two months of the second quarter, business activity has been stronger than anticipated, with growth accelerating compared to the first quarter and maintaining sustained momentum throughout the period.



The online pharmaceutical retailer saw its revenue grow by 20% year on year, driven by its two primary segments: non-prescription (non-Rx) and prescription (Rx) drugs. Simultaneously, adjusted Ebitda improved due to more robust growth and the ongoing optimization of the marketing mix.



Redcare Pharmacy took the opportunity to raise several of its annual financial targets. The company now forecasts revenue growth between 15% and 17%, up from the previous range of 13% to 15%. Furthermore, growth in the non-Rx segment is now expected to reach 10% to 12%, compared to the earlier projection of 8% to 10%. Revenue in Germany is anticipated to fall between €680m and €720m, well above the €670m previously announced. Finally, the adjusted Ebitda margin, initially expected to exceed 2.5%, is now projected to land between 2.5% and 3%.



Analysts Applaud the Results



At Jefferies, analysts noted that the 20% growth revealed for the first two months of the second quarter, compared to 18% in the first quarter, implies that activity remained stronger than expected and that the prescription drug segment in Germany continued to drive performance. Analysts at the American investment bank also welcomed the re-acceleration of the non-prescription business in Germany. Jefferies believes that after "the devastating market reaction following their initial 2026 forecasts in early March, this should provide relief to many shareholders." The firm maintains a buy rating with a price target of €83, representing a 70% upside potential.



For Baader Europe, these preliminary figures confirm that Redcare Pharmacy is capable of achieving growth while scaling its model profitably. Analysts described the update as very reassuring, particularly as the market appeared to be pricing in a slowdown in commercial momentum due to increased competition from the online storefronts of drugstore chains such as "dm" and "Rossman." The firm holds a buy rating on the stock with a target of €85.



At UBS, analysts remain more cautious with a neutral rating, though they raised their price target from €55 to €60. The Swiss bank suggests that the guidance hike is not entirely surprising, given that management commentary had already indicated that March and April were sequentially stronger.