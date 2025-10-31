Reddit reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with revenue up 68% to $585m and net income of $163m, or 80 cents per share, well above the anticipated 51 cents. Performance was also driven by average revenue per user of $5.04, above the expected $4.82. Following the release, Reddit's stock rose over 3% in after-hours trading on Wall Street.

In its key region, Reddit recorded only a 7% increase in daily active users, slowing from 12% in the previous quarter, reaching 23.1 million. Globally, growth remains more dynamic: +14% for DAU to 50.2 million, and +24% for non-logged-in users. Total daily audience climbed 19% to 116 million, exceeding market expectations. Reddit remains heavily dependent on traffic from Google (Alphabet), an exposure that the search engine's new generative AI features could undermine.

Advertising revenue largely supported the results, with $480m generated in the US and $105m internationally. The "Other Revenue" category, primarily related to data sales, grew 7% to $36m. For Q4, Reddit anticipates revenue of $655m to $665m, above consensus, with adjusted operating income of $275m to $285m.