Reddit shares soared more than 17% on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results last night, driven by strong audience growth.
The social media platform saw its revenue jump 68% year-on-year to $585m for July to September, thanks to a 74% surge in advertising revenue to $549m, its main source of income.
In a press release, the San Francisco-based group explained that the number of daily active users (DAU) increased by 19% to 116 million.
Its net profit thus increased by $133m, from $30m a year ago to $163m in the third quarter, based on adjusted operating income (EBITDA) that climbed 151% to €236m.
In a reaction note, Jefferies analysts praised the impressive growth of the company, which went public last year.
Reddit has enormous potential to attract advertising budgets from advertisers thanks to its improved performance, but also thanks to the launch of new tools and the simplification of its platform, the broker said.
We are seeing revenue and EBITDA rise as the number of users climbs, which is exactly what is needed to validate the bull case for the stock, it adds.
According to Jefferies, which has a buy recommendation on the stock, the market has not yet priced in the group's superior growth compared to its competitors.
For Q4, Reddit is targeting revenue of between $655m and $665m, with adjusted EBITDA of between $275m and $285m.
Reddit, Inc. operates a social platform, Reddit. The Company operates mobile applications and a Website that allows users to form communities and create and share content. Reddit is focused on bringing community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. Reddit is a global, digital city where anyone can join a community to learn from one another, engage in authentic conversations, explore passions, research new hobbies, exchange goods and services, create new communities and experiences, share a few laughs, and find belonging. Reddit has thousands of communities, endless conversation, and authentic human connections. It offers real-time access to evolving and dynamic topics, such as sports, movies, news, fashion, and the latest trends. It offers Memorable AI, that uses generative artificial intelligence to help marketers create better advertisements. Memorable AI technology help advertisers to find the effective text, images and videos to use in their sponsored messages.
