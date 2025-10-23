On Wednesday,Reddit filed a lawsuit against Perplexity and three other companies in federal court in New York, accusing them of illegally circumventing its protective measures to extract massive amounts of data from its platform. According to the social network, this content was used to train the startup's AI-powered search engine without authorization or compensation.

In its complaint, Reddit denounces "large-scale data theft," citing a deliberate strategy to access restricted information. The company believes that Perplexity had a critical need for this content to improve the relevance of its automated response system, which is based on the analysis of human discussions and exchanges. Reddit's general counsel, Ben Lee, refers to an "industrial-scale data laundering economy" fueled by competition among AI players for access to quality content.

This legal action is part of a broader context of tensions between online content owners and artificial intelligence companies. Reddit had already initiated similar proceedings in June against the start-up Anthropic. Several media outlets and publishers also accuse AI models of having been trained on their copyrighted content without compensation.

Perplexity responded by stating that its methods are based on principles of responsibility and accuracy, and that it will not "tolerate threats to openness and the public interest." The rapidly expanding startup is seen as one of Alphabet's most serious competitors in the field of AI-augmented search engines.