On Friday Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted quarterly results that exceeded forecasts, driven by strong growth in Dupixent, its flagship treatment jointly developed with Sanofi. Dupixent sales rose 34% to $4.9bn, in line with market estimates. As Eylea revenue falls amid tougher competition and regulatory constraints, Dupixent is emerging as the group's main growth engine.

The 28% drop in Eylea sales, to $1.1bn, was partly due to delays in production validation processes. Three filings remain pending FDA approval, although the agency has cleared a new site for packaging the drug's high-dose version, with a decision expected by mid-2027. Meanwhile, Libtayo, Regeneron's cancer treatment, generated $425m, far exceeding expectations.



For the quarter as a whole, the drugmaker's revenue reached $3.88bn, versus $3.80bn expected. EPS reached $11.44, also above forecasts ($10.62). Investors remain cautious about 2031 however,, when several key Dupixent patents are set to expire, and about ongoing talks with the Trump administration over drug price regulation, which could weigh on the sector's future profitability.



On Friday morning the stock was up in New York following these announcements.