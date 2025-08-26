Regeneron reports that key primary and secondary endpoints were met in the Phase 3 NIMBLE trial evaluating experimental monotherapy with cemdisiran in adults with generalized myasthenia gravis.



Cemdisiran, administered subcutaneously every three months, showed a 2.3-point improvement over placebo in the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) total score, the healthcare group said.



Detailed results from the NIMBLE trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting. Regulatory submission in the US for cemdisiran is planned for Q1 2026, pending discussions with the FDA.