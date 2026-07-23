Investors are waiting to see if rising population and employment levels can directly lift the company.

Published on 07/23/2026 at 06:01 am EDT - Modified on 07/23/2026 at 07:41 am EDT

Australia's expanding population base continues to support demand for neighborhood retail property, including supermarkets, convenience stores and local shopping centers. The Australian Government's Centre for Population has observed that the country’s population exceeded 27.5 million in 2025 and is projected to reach 31.5 million by 2035-36, despite annual population growth moderating to 1.3% in 2025-26.

Jobs and Skills Australia, a national agency that assesses current and future workforce needs, expects national employment to expand by nearly 2 million people by 2035. This combination of population growth, job creation and suburban expansion supports long-term demand for convenience-led retail assets located close to where people live and work.

Region Group, an owner and manager of convenience-based shopping centers, could well benefit from these tailwinds. The company’s H1 26 performance highlights this reality.

Cashing in

Revenue from ordinary businesses in H1 26 crawled up 2% y/y to USD 195.8m from USD 191.9m as specialty leasing spreads, and annual fixed rent supported higher rental income.

Funds from Operations (FFO) increased 4% y/y to USD 91.4m in H1 26 from USD 87.9m, suggesting earnings growth was driven by the underlying property portfolio rather than financial engineering. During H1 26, portfolio occupancy reached 97.7%, lower than the 98.1% occupancy in H1 25.

However, net profit in H1 26 jumped 120.7% y/y to USD 180.0m from USD 81.8m, as fair-value gains on investment properties were higher.

Higher rental income and stronger cash collections across the portfolio boosted H1 26 net cash flow from operations to USD 92.6m from USD 82.8m.

Management's FY 26 adjusted FFO growth guidance of 3%-4% reflects confidence in the portfolio's ability to deliver steady earnings growth through continued leasing execution and rental uplift.

A split register

Region Group's shares have risen 3.1% over the past 12 months and currently trade at AUD 2.4 (USD 1.7), remaining below the 52-week high of AUD 2.5 (USD 1.6). The market is treating the stock more as an income vehicle than a growth story. The company delivered a dividend yield of 6.2% in FY 25, and analysts expect the yield to remain around the 6% mark in FY 26.

The stock is currently trading at a FY 26e P/E of 9.9x, down from a FY 25 P/E of 12.1x. For a convenience-led retail REIT, that multiple is at a relatively modest level. The market appears to be waiting for stronger earnings acceleration before rewarding the stock with a higher rating.

Analyst sentiment remains split, however: 5 of the 10 covering analysts are buyers, with the other five on "Hold". Their average target price of AUD 2.5 (USD 1.7), implies a modest 5.8% upside potential at present. Ultimately, the next leg of performance will depend on Region Group's ability to sustain rental growth.

Change of guard

Currently, risks are twofold: capital allocation for leasing vacant space and managing operational challenges during a CEO transition. Other key risks remain largely external. An economic slowdown could pressure tenant sales and make rent growth harder to achieve. Climate-related weather events could affect property values and operating costs, despite insurance coverage and ongoing portfolio resilience assessments. The group also faces execution risk from key service providers, cyber-security threats, and potential regulatory changes affecting supermarket sector transactions.