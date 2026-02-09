Regulatory Progress for Wayrilz (Sanofi) in wAIHA

Sanofi announces that the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Wayrilz for the treatment of patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA).

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has also awarded orphan drug status to rilzabrutinib for this rare autoimmune disease, which is characterized by the destruction of red blood cells.



The healthcare group specifies that both of these designations are based on clinical data from the ongoing phase 2b LUMINA 2 study, which is evaluating the efficacy and safety of rilzabrutinib in patients with wAIHA.



"There is currently no approved treatment that specifically targets the underlying cause of this rare autoimmune disease, which can lead to anemia, fatigue, and severe organ damage," Sanofi adds.



A Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA aims to expedite the development and review of drugs intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions for which preliminary clinical evidence is promising.