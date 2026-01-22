European stockmarkets rebound strongly following another TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out).

In Paris, the CAC 40, which had already shown its resilience yesterday (+0.08%), rose 1.05% to 8,154 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 followed suit with a gain of 1.41% to 24,907 points. Finally, the Euro Stoxx 50 index climbed 1.42% to 5,966 points.



In Davos, after a highly anticipated speech (praising the US), Donald Trump withdrew his threats to raise tariffs on imports into the US from countries supporting Greenland, including France.



The American president also dropped the idea of using force to take control of Greenland and mentioned an agreement with NATO regarding the Arctic island.



These announcements allowed bond yields to ease, particularly in the United States. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell from a peak of 4.3105% on January 20 to 4.2389%.



On the currency market, the euro rose slightly against the greenback (+0.07%), trading at $1.1693.



Amongst commodities, oil prices are falling, with a barrel costing $64.45 in London (-1.33%), while in New York it stands at $59.88 (-1.22%).



On the macroeconomic front, the agenda is fairly empty in Europe, but will be busier this afternoon in the US. Investors will be closely watching the final data for US Q3 GDP, where Donald Trump has already announced that it will rise by 5.4% in Q4. Also in the US, household spending and income figures are due—always important data reflecting domestic consumption—along with new weekly jobless claims and the personal consumption expenditures price index, a key inflation component.



The microeconomic calendar is also packed, with quarterly results from Procter & Gamble, GE Aerospace, Abbott Laboratories, Intel...

In Europe, corporate news is particularly busy.



Ubisoft plunged 33.78% after launching a sweeping reorganization plan, which led the group to revise its financial targets downward. Analysts at Oddo BHF described it as a "mega profit warning."



In contrast, Interparfums stood out with a gain of 4.84% after reporting a 4.3% rise in annual organic revenue to €918m, thanks to a slightly better-than-expected year-end.



In the CAC 40, Michelin and Orange also ranked amongst top performers, with respective increases of 2.51% and 3.30%. Michelin unveiled preliminary figures for FY 2025, including free cash flow above expectations. Orange confirmed that, along with Bouygues Telecom and Iliad (parent company of Free), discussions were underway to acquire a large part of Altice's telecommunications activities.



Also in the telecom sector, Norway's Telenor soared 8.06% after reaching an agreement with Arise Digital to sell it 24.95% of shares in Thailand's True.



Meanwhile, Volkswagen accelerated 4.42%. The German automaker said that it would exceed its annual cash generation target for FY 2025.



In Spain, Bankinter stumbled by 2.33%. Despite the bank posting a strong increase in quarterly profits, its shares fell victim to profit-taking after an 85% surge last year.