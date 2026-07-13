Remy Cointreau backed by DB despite lingering caution
Remy Cointreau outperformed the broader trend on the Paris stock market on Monday morning, helped by a higher price target from Deutsche Bank analysts, who nonetheless remain cautious on the French spirits group's stock.
With about two weeks to go before the release of first-quarter 2026-27 revenue, the German bank said it is raising its target on the stock to €38 from €33, projecting positive organic growth of 0.4% over the April-June period, with expected strength in cognac (+0.4%) more than offsetting the 1.1% decline it forecasts for the liqueurs and spirits business.
DB also said it expects the company to reaffirm its goal of a return to organic revenue growth for the full 2026/2027 fiscal year, as well as a slight organic improvement in current operating margin (MOC).
A view that remains cautious nonetheless
The German institution noted, however, that it expects operating profit to rise by only 3.2% for the fiscal year, versus a more upbeat consensus calling for 6% growth.
Deutsche Bank therefore reiterates its sell rating on the stock. Its new price target, at €38, moreover implies downside potential of more than 12% versus the current share price.
On the Paris market, the stock was broadly flat after an hour of trading, after rising 0.3% in early dealings, compared with a 0.3% decline for the SBF 120 index. The stock is now up 18.7% this year.
Remy Cointreau is scheduled to publish its quarterly revenue on July 29.
Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cognac (62.1%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands;
- liqueurs and spirits (35.8%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces).
The remaining net sales (2.1%) concern the distribution of third-party products.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (2.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (21.1%), the Americas (38.6%), and Asia/Pacific (38.1%).
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