Remy Cointreau backed by DB despite lingering caution

Remy Cointreau outperformed the broader trend on the Paris stock market on Monday morning, helped by a higher price target from Deutsche Bank analysts, who nonetheless remain cautious on the French spirits group's stock.

With about two weeks to go before the release of first-quarter 2026-27 revenue, the German bank said it is raising its target on the stock to €38 from €33, projecting positive organic growth of 0.4% over the April-June period, with expected strength in cognac (+0.4%) more than offsetting the 1.1% decline it forecasts for the liqueurs and spirits business.



DB also said it expects the company to reaffirm its goal of a return to organic revenue growth for the full 2026/2027 fiscal year, as well as a slight organic improvement in current operating margin (MOC).



A view that remains cautious nonetheless



The German institution noted, however, that it expects operating profit to rise by only 3.2% for the fiscal year, versus a more upbeat consensus calling for 6% growth.



Deutsche Bank therefore reiterates its sell rating on the stock. Its new price target, at €38, moreover implies downside potential of more than 12% versus the current share price.



On the Paris market, the stock was broadly flat after an hour of trading, after rising 0.3% in early dealings, compared with a 0.3% decline for the SBF 120 index. The stock is now up 18.7% this year.



Remy Cointreau is scheduled to publish its quarterly revenue on July 29.