Rémy Cointreau has announced that it is lowering its targets for FY 2025-26, now expecting organic revenue growth of between 0 and low single digits (instead of mid-single digit growth previously).



Similarly, the cognac group now expects organic decline in its current operating income (COI) of between low double-digit and mid-teens (instead of mid-single-digit decline as previously expected).



In H1 2025-26, Rémy Cointreau generated sales of €489.6m, down 8.3% overall, including an unfavorable currency effect of -4.1% and organic contraction of 4.2%.



It reported mixed performance across regions, with growth of 12.8% in the Americas, but declines of 14.8% in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region and 9.2% in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region.