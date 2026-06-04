Rémy Cointreau rallies following annual results

Rémy Cointreau is leading the SBF 120 gainers, surging 13.92% to 42.72 euros shortly after the opening bell. While the group reported an expected decline in annual results, some analysts believe the figures are slightly better than anticipated overall.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/04/2026 at 03:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, revenue, which had already been disclosed, reached 935.3 million euros, down 5% on a reported basis but up slightly by 0.2% organically. This reported decline is partly attributed to a 5.2% unfavorable currency headwind, particularly involving the US dollar and the Chinese renminbi.



Current operating profit fell by 23.5%, or 11.5% on a constant scope and exchange rate basis, to 165.4 million euros. The group noted that this sharp decline primarily reflects a reduction in gross margin due to the recognition of additional customs duties, as well as unfavorable price-mix and production cost trends. However, this decline was partially offset by disciplined structural cost control, according to the press release. The current operating margin dropped by 4.4 percentage points to 17.7% on a reported basis. Net profit (group share) stood at 78.7 million euros, representing a contraction of 35.1% reported and 21.1% organically.



Analyst Views



For Jefferies and Oddo BHF, organic EBIT, which came in at 165.4 million euros, exceeded their respective expectations of 164.8 million and 163 million euros.



Regarding the outlook for 2026-2027, Rémy Cointreau is targeting 'a return to sustainable organic revenue growth, with a gradual improvement in momentum throughout the year'. The company also anticipates a slight organic improvement in the current operating margin. This forecast is based on an estimate of current operating profit that includes a customs duty impact of approximately 20 million euros, compared to 15 million euros in 2025-2026. Finally, in a volatile environment, the unfavorable currency effect on revenue is expected to range between 15 and 20 million euros, and between 5 and 8 million euros on current operating profit.



According to Jefferies, these forecasts 'are reasonable, although the sell-side is somewhat behind on the impact of exchange rates'. Analysts added that the 2026-2027 EBIT estimate of 167.9 million euros could be adjusted toward their level of 160.3 million euros, mainly due to currency fluctuations. Jefferies maintains its Buy rating with a price target of 48 euros.



For its part, Oddo BHF expressed regret that medium-term prospects will only be shared next November, confirming concerns regarding a lack of visibility. The broker noted that the CEO's tone was intended to be reassuring, highlighting improving brand trends in the United States, market share gains for Rémy Martin in China, and a gradual recovery in Travel Retail, which aims to double over the next three years. Oddo BHF remains Neutral with a target of 43 euros.



Finally, TP Icap Midcap believes the results are broadly in line with company expectations, 'confirming a transition year corresponding to a cyclical low, still marked by a limited spread of recovery and persistent pressure on profitability'. Analysts added that despite ongoing headwinds, initial operational signals confirm a volume inflection, though the recovery remains largely technical at this stage. Their rating is Hold, with a price target of 41 euros.