Rémy Cointreau has updated its forecasts for FY 2025-26, following the agreement between the US and the EU introducing 15% tariffs (compared with the 30% initially envisaged) from August 1.



It confirms its target of annual organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range, mainly driven by a strong "technical" rebound in sales in the US.



However, the estimated overall net impact of tariffs on recurring operating profit has been reduced from €45m to €30m, including action plans to mitigate their negative effects and an increase in capex.



As a result, the spirits group now anticipates a mid-single digit organic decline in its recurring OP in 2025-26, compared with a mid-to-high single digit decline previously.