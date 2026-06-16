The two CAC 40-listed companies have signed a partnership agreement to jointly develop and mass-produce the TOUTATIS remotely operated munition (ROM). Just a day earlier, Renault Group and Thales unveiled the 4 TROOP, an innovative tactical vehicle.
This strategic partnership aims to combine Thales' technological excellence in defense with Renault Group's industrial design expertise. The goal is to build a sovereign, agile, and competitive drone industry that fully addresses the challenges of a wartime economy.
Production of the remotely operated munition could begin in 2027, with an initial capacity of 1,000 units per month during the first year, followed by a ramp-up of French industrial capabilities in the sector.
Designed for high-intensity conflict, this remotely operated munition is intended to provide a new tactical advantage to armed forces. Its versatility allows it to be operated by dismounted soldiers or deployed from various platforms, including combat vehicles, aircraft, or naval vessels. It is resistant to electromagnetic jamming and equipped with an interchangeable warhead tailored to specific missions. TOUTATIS is capable of neutralizing targets such as combat vehicles while ensuring a human remains in the decision-making loop.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (88.9%): 2,336,807 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2025, distributed by brand between Renault (1,628,030), Dacia (697,408), Alpine (10,970), Renault Korea Motors (399) and other (2,431);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2025, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.5%), Europe (50.6%), Americas (8.2%), Eurasia (5%), Asia-Pacific (4.3%), Africa and Middle East (3.4%).
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