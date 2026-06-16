Renault and Thales Announce Strategic Partnership

The two CAC 40-listed companies have signed a partnership agreement to jointly develop and mass-produce the TOUTATIS remotely operated munition (ROM). Just a day earlier, Renault Group and Thales unveiled the 4 TROOP, an innovative tactical vehicle.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 11:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This strategic partnership aims to combine Thales' technological excellence in defense with Renault Group's industrial design expertise. The goal is to build a sovereign, agile, and competitive drone industry that fully addresses the challenges of a wartime economy.



Production of the remotely operated munition could begin in 2027, with an initial capacity of 1,000 units per month during the first year, followed by a ramp-up of French industrial capabilities in the sector.



Designed for high-intensity conflict, this remotely operated munition is intended to provide a new tactical advantage to armed forces. Its versatility allows it to be operated by dismounted soldiers or deployed from various platforms, including combat vehicles, aircraft, or naval vessels. It is resistant to electromagnetic jamming and equipped with an interchangeable warhead tailored to specific missions. TOUTATIS is capable of neutralizing targets such as combat vehicles while ensuring a human remains in the decision-making loop.