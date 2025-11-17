Renault Group has announced the appointment of Josep Maria Recasens as chief strategy, product & program management (SPPM) officer, effective immediately. Reporting to CEO François Provost, he joins the automaker's leadership team.
Josep Maria Recasens will be responsible for defining the strategy that will allow the group to maintain its positive momentum, guiding product choices for the coming years, and coordinating their implementation.
In addition to his new role, Josep Maria Recasens will remain country director for Iberia, a position he has held since February 2023, and will continue to serve as CEO of Ampere while the transformation process is finalized.
Upon the creation of Ampere on November 1, 2023, he assumed the position of chief operating officer, before becoming CEO in 2025, leading the transition toward electric and software-driven mobility.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
