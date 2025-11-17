Renault Appoints Josep Maria Recasens as Chief SPPM Officer

Renault Group has announced the appointment of Josep Maria Recasens as chief strategy, product & program management (SPPM) officer, effective immediately. Reporting to CEO François Provost, he joins the automaker's leadership team.



Josep Maria Recasens will be responsible for defining the strategy that will allow the group to maintain its positive momentum, guiding product choices for the coming years, and coordinating their implementation.



In addition to his new role, Josep Maria Recasens will remain country director for Iberia, a position he has held since February 2023, and will continue to serve as CEO of Ampere while the transformation process is finalized.



Upon the creation of Ampere on November 1, 2023, he assumed the position of chief operating officer, before becoming CEO in 2025, leading the transition toward electric and software-driven mobility.

