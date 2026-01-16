Renault was among the biggest decliners on the CAC 40 Friday morning on the Paris stock exchange, with the automaker's shares pressured by a Citi note in which the American bank decided to revise its forecasts downward, starting with its price target.
In its report, Citi now expects a 2% decline in the European market this year, rather than stable sales volumes, given the increasingly challenging environment facing household consumption.
Citi also anticipates greater penetration by Chinese automakers, who are gaining market share, as well as lower-than-expected prices and no positive impact from the calendar adjustment enacted by Brussels regarding the ramp-up of electric vehicles.
According to the Wall Street firm's estimates, all these factors should result in a 0.4 percentage point impact on Renault's operating margin (Ebit), now projected at 5.4% in 2026.
While Citi maintains its "buy" recommendation for the stock, its price target has been lowered from 42 euros to 38 euros.
By around 10:30 a.m., Renault was down 1.9%, significantly underperforming the CAC 40 index, which was down less than 0.5%.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
