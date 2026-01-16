Renault Drops as Citi Adopts Cautious Stance and Lowers Forecasts

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/16/2026 at 04:46 am EST

Renault was among the biggest decliners on the CAC 40 Friday morning on the Paris stock exchange, with the automaker's shares pressured by a Citi note in which the American bank decided to revise its forecasts downward, starting with its price target.



In its report, Citi now expects a 2% decline in the European market this year, rather than stable sales volumes, given the increasingly challenging environment facing household consumption.



Citi also anticipates greater penetration by Chinese automakers, who are gaining market share, as well as lower-than-expected prices and no positive impact from the calendar adjustment enacted by Brussels regarding the ramp-up of electric vehicles.



According to the Wall Street firm's estimates, all these factors should result in a 0.4 percentage point impact on Renault's operating margin (Ebit), now projected at 5.4% in 2026.



While Citi maintains its "buy" recommendation for the stock, its price target has been lowered from 42 euros to 38 euros.



By around 10:30 a.m., Renault was down 1.9%, significantly underperforming the CAC 40 index, which was down less than 0.5%.