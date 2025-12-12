Renault announced on Friday that it will discontinue certain activities of its electric mobility services subsidiary Mobilize, including car-sharing, due to lack of profitability. The decision will result in the integration of the brand's charging technologies into the group's commercial operations.
In a statement, the automaker said it plans to withdraw from its "Duo" electric quadricycle project as well as the "Zity" car-sharing service, both based in Milan, and will also gradually phase out the "Zity" offering in Madrid starting next year.
Renault cited limited financial profitability prospects and reduced synergies with its core operations as reasons for the move.
The Mobilize brand, created in 2021 to enable the company to diversify, will no longer exist as such, except for the long-term rental entity Mobilize Financial Services. However, Renault said it may evaluate its commercial use for other offerings in the coming months.
At the same time, the company plans to take a new step in its electrification strategy by directly integrating into its operations the charging solutions (at home and on the go) previously developed under the Mobilize brand, stating that it considers energy activity a "priority."
Businesses related to electric charging will now report directly to its commercial operations, under the responsibility of Fabrice Cambolive, the Chief Growth Officer.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (89.9%): 2,264,815 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2024, distributed by brand between Renault (1,577,351), Dacia (676,340), Renault Korea Motors (6,539) and Alpine (4,855);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2024, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.9%), Europe (49.8%), Americas (8.3%), Eurasia (5.1%), Asia/Pacific (3.9%), Africa and Middle East (3%).
