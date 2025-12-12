Renault Drops Mobilize Brand to Focus on Energy

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/12/2025 at 05:45 am EST

Renault announced on Friday that it will discontinue certain activities of its electric mobility services subsidiary Mobilize, including car-sharing, due to lack of profitability. The decision will result in the integration of the brand's charging technologies into the group's commercial operations.



In a statement, the automaker said it plans to withdraw from its "Duo" electric quadricycle project as well as the "Zity" car-sharing service, both based in Milan, and will also gradually phase out the "Zity" offering in Madrid starting next year.



Renault cited limited financial profitability prospects and reduced synergies with its core operations as reasons for the move.



The Mobilize brand, created in 2021 to enable the company to diversify, will no longer exist as such, except for the long-term rental entity Mobilize Financial Services. However, Renault said it may evaluate its commercial use for other offerings in the coming months.



At the same time, the company plans to take a new step in its electrification strategy by directly integrating into its operations the charging solutions (at home and on the go) previously developed under the Mobilize brand, stating that it considers energy activity a "priority."



Businesses related to electric charging will now report directly to its commercial operations, under the responsibility of Fabrice Cambolive, the Chief Growth Officer.





